Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of ATO opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

