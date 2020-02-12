ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 235,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ATN International stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. 51,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a PE ratio of 6,060.00 and a beta of 0.28.
ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.