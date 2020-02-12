AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 276,516 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 222,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 109,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 1,878,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,005,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

