AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005,200. The firm has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.