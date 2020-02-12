Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Insider Steven Smith Buys 100,000 Shares

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith bought 100,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £245,000 ($322,283.61).
BOOM traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock had a trading volume of 96,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Audioboom Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.74). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.26. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.
Audioboom Group Company Profile
