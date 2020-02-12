Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Insider Steven Smith Buys 100,000 Shares

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith bought 100,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £245,000 ($322,283.61).

BOOM traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock had a trading volume of 96,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Audioboom Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.74). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.26. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

