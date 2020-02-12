Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Autoweb worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

