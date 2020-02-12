Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,005. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $829.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $11,707,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

