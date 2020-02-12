B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lumentum in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,138.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 106.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $184,003.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

