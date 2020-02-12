B. Riley Weighs in on Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $18.89 on Monday. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

