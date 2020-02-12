Banc of California Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.07 million, a PE ratio of 566.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANC. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

