BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BDORY opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

