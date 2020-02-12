Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 507,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

