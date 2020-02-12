Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
NYSE:BNS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 507,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
