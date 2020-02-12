Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

