Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.73. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 11,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

