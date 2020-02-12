Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of .

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,895,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $18,261,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

