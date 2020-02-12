Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of .
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.
Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,895,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $18,261,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.