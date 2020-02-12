Big River Gold (ASX:BRV) Trading Up 27.3%

Big River Gold Limited (ASX:BRV) was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), approximately 21,022,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.02 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $36.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.02.

About Big River Gold (ASX:BRV)

Big River Gold Limited engages in the discovery, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral projects in Australia and Brazil. It explores for gold, iron ore, and lithium deposits. The company primarily develops the Borborema gold project that comprises 3 mining leases covering a total area of 29 square kilometers located in the Seridó area of Borborema province; and the Juruena gold project covering approximately 770 square kilometers located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

