BitBall Tops 24-Hour Volume of $434,877.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $324,031.00 and $434,877.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049607 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00080612 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,421.43 or 1.00731783 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000655 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,992,391 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

