bitCNY Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $414.11 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 34,199,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

