Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0177

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $325,267.00 and $552.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00713358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00130581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00126715 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001937 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

