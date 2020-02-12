Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Blackbaud has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $80.18. 419,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,644. Blackbaud has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

