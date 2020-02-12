Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) vs. Cloudflare (NASDAQ:NET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Cloudflare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $900.42 million 4.47 $44.84 million $1.27 64.41 Cloudflare $192.67 million 27.75 -$87.16 million N/A N/A

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackbaud and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 1 3 0 0 1.75 Cloudflare 0 3 10 0 2.77

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $20.96, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 1.32% 16.37% 3.47% Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Cloudflare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

