Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 142.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

