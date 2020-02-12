BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

