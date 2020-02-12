Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BZM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

