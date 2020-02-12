BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

BBF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 6,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,196. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

