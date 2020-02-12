BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,270 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $232,172.90. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,123 shares of company stock worth $792,384.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

