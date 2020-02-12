BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MFL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,217. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

