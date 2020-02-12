BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit