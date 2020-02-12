BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

