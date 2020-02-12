Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQY)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

