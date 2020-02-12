BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $576.53

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $576.53 and last traded at $574.58, with a volume of 8719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $570.44.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

