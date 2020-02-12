Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 49520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

