BlueRush (CVE:BTV) Trading 8.3% Higher

BlueRush Inc (CVE:BTV) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 158,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 34,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About BlueRush (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers DigitalReach, a content engagement platform for advisors to personalize communications; IndiVideo, a personalized digital video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.