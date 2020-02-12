BlueRush (CVE:BTV) Trading 8.3% Higher

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

BlueRush Inc (CVE:BTV) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 158,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 34,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About BlueRush (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers DigitalReach, a content engagement platform for advisors to personalize communications; IndiVideo, a personalized digital video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit