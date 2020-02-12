Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.67 and last traded at $71.47, approximately 17,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boc Hong Kong from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

