Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

BA traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $347.45. 4,410,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average is $349.12. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.