Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 285.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 174.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 185.2%.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,808. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

