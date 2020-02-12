Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Booking worth $275,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Booking by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking stock traded up $51.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,960.36. The company had a trading volume of 466,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,620. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,997.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,965.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.