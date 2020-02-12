Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,964,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.19% of CRH worth $401,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 586,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

