Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.36% of Ameriprise Financial worth $296,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $179.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

