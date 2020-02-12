Boston Partners Lowers Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219,675 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.79% of KLA worth $504,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

