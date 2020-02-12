BP plc (NYSE:BP) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

BP plc (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

BP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 7,319,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,696. BP has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

