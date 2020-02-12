BP plc (NYSE:BP) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

BP plc (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

BP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 7,319,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,696. BP has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Dividend History for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit