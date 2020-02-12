BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,234. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38.
BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 612,356 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
