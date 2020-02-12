Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE BCO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 232,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,687. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

