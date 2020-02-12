Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $320.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

