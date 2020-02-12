Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.19). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,120,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,280,570 shares of company stock worth $5,612,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPRX stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 369,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,722. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

