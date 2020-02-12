Brokerages Anticipate KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.
On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KITOV PHARMA LT/S.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ KTOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 257,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,083. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.54.
About KITOV PHARMA LT/S
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
