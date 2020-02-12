Brokerages Anticipate KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 257,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,083. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.54.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

