Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Standpoint Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. 3,626,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,309. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

