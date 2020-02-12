Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target at $44.25

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.