Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target at $44.25

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

