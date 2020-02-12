Brokerages Set Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Target Price at $103.57

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. 120,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. Eaton has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

