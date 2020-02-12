Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $41.67

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
NYSE:GEF opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Greif has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37.
In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Greif by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Greif by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Greif by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
