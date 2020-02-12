Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $41.67

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:GEF opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Greif has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Greif by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Greif by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Greif by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

