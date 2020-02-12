Brokerages Set Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $121.71

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62. Post has a 1-year low of $94.19 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,416,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.